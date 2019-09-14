Terrible case in Ethiopia: a huge eagle peck to death the child
A terrifying incident occurred in Ethiopia: the attack of the eagle, the baby died. This writes the British BBC.
It is reported that the mother of the victim Muno Shu’ayb was in his room when he heard the cry of a son.
“We rushed into the courtyard. I saw the eagle pinned my son to the ground and pecked at it. <…> I ran to him and threw it at the bird stick,” recalled the woman.
But a huge eagle gripped the boy’s claws and continued to peck at him. From the victim he was only with the arrival of the police, but it was too late, the boy died several hours later.
The law enforcement officers were ordered to kill the eagle, but they still are unable to find it.
Information resource recalls that in 2016 the Chinese in Australia, an eagle attacked the boy and almost took it. The boy was wearing a bright green hoodie; according to witnesses, he unbuttoned and undid the zipper. This sound attracted the eagle. He tried to grab the boy, grasping with clawed paws at the hood and lift into the air. Terrified he screamed. In time the appeared in time employees of the Park drove feathered. The child from the wounds on his head was bleeding, but the injuries were not threatening his life.
As previously reported “FACTS” in occupied to the Crimea the eagles are the reason that the local “businessmen” tried to force tourists to pay for pictures with the birds. When the campers refused to do it, then received punches from Skinner.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter