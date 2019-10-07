Terrible cruelty: children buried alive four puppies, and then dug them up and beat to death
In the village of Big sedel’nikovo in a suburb of Yekaterinburg (Russian Federation) and some of the students of the sixth class in the presence of other children brutally murdered puppies.
This writes Znak.com with reference to the statements of volunteers, and publish in social networks.
It is reported that the crime was committed by those pupils of the local school, which are considered “rural”, and the witnesses were children from a parallel class, living at the station sedel’nikovo.
Young knackers grabbed five puppies a month ago gave birth to a yard dog, buried them, then dug up and beaten to death.
One puppy was able to save “station”: they ran away together with the animal and tell an adult. As has been said by local volunteer Elena Kuzmina, children snatched fifth puppy literally “from-under sticks”, “while they themselves received too well”.
The injured puppy was sent to a veterinary clinic, the volunteer wrote a statement to the police on the fact of a crime committed under article 245 of the criminal code on animal cruelty. By the time the police arrived, the corpses already buried on the spot were only dug “graves” and traces of blood…
The volunteer reported that on Monday the school set up a meeting with young flayers and their parents.
