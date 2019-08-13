“Terrible” dog became a star Network
Him difficult to watch without a smile.
In the network appeared the dog who captures all his formidable appearance. Muzzle this furry friend expresses the universal hatred and discontent. Severe handsome breed Shiba inu’s name is Chester, and he is no longer young – the first of September he will be 13 years. In July 2017 Kirby Kaufman took him from a shelter in Nebraska, surrounding you with love and care. So in his house there was a grumpy old dog, which not only has a specific appearance, but a difficult character, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
Meet Chester the dog breed Shiba inu
He is always angry and dissatisfied
All in the harsh face which he was endowed by nature
In the dark it looks a bit scary
A couple of years ago Kirby Kaufman picked him up from the shelter of Omaha
Friends Kirby immediately asked why his pet is such a crazy
Some call him the Fox, and the other a demon
The new owner told me that he is severe not only externally but also internally
Fussy loves affection, but only when I want it myself
Pizza he loves outside time and circumstances
