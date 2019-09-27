Terrible grief in the family of a famous rapper: the grandson of the musician lived for only 10 days
The rapper Snoop Dog, the family experienced a tragedy: the 25-year-old musician’s son lost his newborn son. Heart baby Kai fought only 10 days, after which he died in a clinic, writes Super.ru.
The boy called Kai Love, died on September 25. About the tragedy on the social network wrote the baby’s father, actor Cordy Broadus.
“My son Kai has brought this world so much love and positivity. His energy will live on, and the 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let us all cherish life and those we love while we’re here. Thank you“, — wrote the actor.
He also published a horrific video, which shows how the whole family of the rapper, along with Santa Snoop mourn the loss.
The cause and details of the death of the son of rapper did not disclose. Himself Snoop Dogg has not yet commented on the death of a grandchild.
We recall that Snoop Dogg (Snoop Dogg) — the alias of Calvin Broadus Jr. Musician for 47 years. Even while studying in high school, he got into a gang. Spent six months in prison for possession of cocaine. His musical career began in 1992 after meeting with producer Dr. Dre. Despite its image and troubles with the law, Snoop Dogg 1 June 199-year married married his high school sweetheart by the name of Shante Taylor, who gave him three children: sons Corday and Kordella, and daughter Corey. A grandfather Snoop Dogg has become for the first time in January 2015, the year when the son of a friend of Korde named Jessica Kaiser gave birth to a baby boy named Zion.
