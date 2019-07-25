Terrible massacre in Russia: two sisters killed the couple and drowned them children
A terrible story has occurred in Tuva the city of AK-Dovurak (Russian Federation), where two sisters, Milan and Ruzanna Danganan, brutally killed the neighbors and set fire to their apartment. This writes gazeta.ru.
Conflict, as has established a consequence, it began with the fact that the deceased woman returned home and found the wife in the arms of Ruzanna. Began a noisy scandal, joined and Milan.
At some point, the sister grabbed the weapon and stabbed and unfaithful husband, and his wife, and their two young daughters drowned in the bathtub, then tried to set fire to the apartment.
Someone from the neighbors called the fire Department and the police, but the killer barricaded the door and agreed to go only after taking their the SWAT team came.
Deny women don’t, but some times changed indications. In the end all the blame on himself took the eldest of Milan, which stated that it regrets the killing of the girls, but their parents are supposedly killed in self-defense because they threatened the life of the sisters.
Ruzanna also claims that her only fault that she got involved with a married man. Now sister, Dandanan awaiting the court’s decision. If their version will be considered valid, experts say, for both this will be extremely advantageous: the Ruzanna can do to let go and Milan to give a more lenient term because of the killing within the group the punishment stricter. The final sentence of sisters will issue 7 August.
