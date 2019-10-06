“Terrible news”: the Director Zavorotnyuk commented, “faithful 98%” information about her death
PR-Director of actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Marina Potapova responded to rumors that the star of the series “My fair nanny” died 5 Oct.
Recall that for about a week about the status of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is not known. Relatives earlier refused to shed light on what is happening with the star. Now generally went on the defensive.
At the same time, the disease discussed on TV. Recently, for example, with a detailed account of the diagnosis, which, according to rumors, was put Anastasia, were made by Elena Malysheva. Presenter shared with the audience the knowledge of how glioma develops and what symptoms accompanied.
As reported by “FACTS”, the day before the Network discussed the return of Anna, daughter Zavorotnyuk, to an active life in social networks. In early September, when Anastasia was in the hospital, her eldest heir ceased to use your account — have not published any new photos and didn’t participate in the discussion of old. Over the last few days she shared several pictures and began again to communicate with friends. Many believe that this is a good sign. Like, Zavorotnyuk has become better, so the daughter is gradually returning to a healthy life. The condition of his mother Anna is still not commenting.
