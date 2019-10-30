Terribly beneficial: on the eve of Halloween JetBlue is offering tickets for $31
October 30, 2019 | News | No Comments|
On the eve of Halloween, the airline JetBlue is doing very good offer — only on 30 and 31 October tickets for all domestic flights to anywhere in the US you can buy for $31. About it writes USA Today.
On Wednesday and Thursday travelers can book a one way flight on Halloween anywhere in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. virgin Islands.
Travel must take place on October 31.
Discount is not valid for previously booked flights, but also places premium JetBlue.
If you’ve always wanted to visit some place or just unusual to celebrate Halloween, then this offer is exactly for you.