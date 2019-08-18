Terrorists blew up a wedding in the center of Kabul
The evening of 17 August in the Afghan capital Kabul was perpetrated a major terrorist attack. During the wedding, the celebration of which took place in the center of the city, a suicide bomber detonated in a crowd of the bomb. At the wedding, according to local newspaper Tolonews, it was more than a thousand guests. According to recent reports, killed at least 40 people, about 100 injured.
The interior Ministry of Afghanistan said that it was a terrorist attack. While no one has claimed responsibility for the blast at 22:40 local time.
This is the 17th attack in Kabul since the beginning of 2019. According to official data, in the previous 16 killed at least 113 people and injured over 700. Western agencies, I do believe that significantly more victims, as the government of Afghanistan usually underestimates the data about the victims of the attacks.
In a previous attack committed by terrorists on 7 August. Near the police station in the Western part of Kabul was blown up by a car when she was stopped for inspection. Died, 14 people were killed and 145 were injured. Responsibility for the attack claimed by the radical Islamist Taliban.
In November 2018 wedding at the Palace in Kabul gathered influential Afghan clerics and religious leaders. The meeting was dedicated to the birthday of the prophet Muhammad. Suddenly, the building was rocked by a powerful explosion. It turned out that it was a bomb, a suicide bomber, who was directly among the participants. Killing at least 40 people. Another 60 were injured.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter