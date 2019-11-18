“Terrorists have no place here”: in Russia, thousands of people with flags of Ukraine came out to protest against…
In the capital of the Russian Republic of Kalmykia, Elista is not subsiding protests against the appointment of the head of administration of the former leader of terrorists “DNR” Dmitry Trapeznikov.
In the Internet appeared the video captured at the protest on 17 November, when the streets were more than 2 thousand people.
Despite the fact that the action was coordinated by the authorities, the police didn’t allowed to deploy banners. However, many of the protesters brought with themselves flags of Ukraine.
The protesters demanded to restore the practice of direct election of the head of the city administration and called Trapeznikova man “with a bad reputation”.
“I want to remind my countrymen, that our colors of the flag of independent Ukraine and Kalmykia Republic are the same, the same as our aspirations to preserve their culture and their language,” said for shares of one of its members.
In comments published in network video users wrote about protest moods, which “predominate in many regions of the Russian Federation”.
Trapeznikov was appointed acting mayor of Elista in late September. The locals called the appointment illegal and began to protest. On one of such shares to Trapeznikova suddenly turned in the Ukrainian language. According to the activist, he did it to show that the Kalmyks will not be able to preserve their national identity if they are to “rule” such people.
We will remind, earlier the court of Elista has fined one of the protesters against the appointment of the mayor former leader of the so-called “DNR” Dmitry Trapeznikov. By decision of the local Themis journalist Badma Byurchiev should be made in the budget of 20 thousand rubles.
