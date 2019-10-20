Tesla can build an electric car in China
Company Ilona Mask for the production of electric cars Tesla received permission to build products in China – in the South of the country will be the first pipeline outside of the United States.
The expansion of the Chinese market for Tesla is the most promising direction – now the country is actively developing its own electric cars.
In the South of China has already implemented the project of plant construction Gigafactory – will be assembled here Tesla for the local market.
Assembly of the first electric vehicles expected to begin by the end of 2019.
Consumers from China will be able to buy Tesla Model 3 and Model Y at a discounted price – your power in the country will allow the Mask to circumvent Chinese law on payment of duty for export.