Tesla has developed electric battery with a mileage of 1.6 million km
The battery life will exceed 20 years
Tesla have tested a new type of batteries for electric vehicles, which will not fail even after millions of kilometers. It is reported by Wired.
As stated in the scientific article Jeff Denha, head of the research group of Tesla, thanks to a new cooling system experimental Li-ion battery for 27 months storage at 20 °C lost only 4% capacity. It is expected that the battery life will exceed 20 years.
In addition, Elon Musk promised to release a more powerful version of the Model S and Model X with three engines. Recently the Model S, equipped with a prototype of this powerplant was the race track Laguna Seca z 1 minute 36,555 seconds. This is the best result among four-door sedans, however, officially it is not registered.