Tesla has registered two titles for the first pickup
The American automaker has applied for the registration of new trademark “Cybertruck” and “CYBRTRK”.
In his Twitter Elon Musk mentioned the name Cybertruck for the all-electric Tesla pickup truck. Now the Bureau of patents of the United States, the American company has applied for registration of the new name and logo design. According to the teaser image, appearance, details and features of the new truck will be declassified within the special event, which will take place on 21 November in Los Angeles.
The model range brand consisting of sedans Model S and Model 3, the crossover Model X and Model Y and Roadster will soon be replenished with a powerful pickup Cybertruck (or CYBRTRK). As in the case of the Roadster, Musk seems to have abandoned the usual schemes names brand: Model + letter or number.
Tesla aims to take a leading position in the truck segment, beating such competitors as the Ford pickups F-150, Bollinger and Rivian. It is known that the cost of the Tesla Cybertruck will not exceed 50 thousand us dollars.