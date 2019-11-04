Tesla is accused of concealing threats of spontaneous combustion car
Lawyer Edward Chen sent your request to NHTSA on September 17, and the answer came in October of last year.
Experts NHTSA decided to investigate the safety of batteries in electric cars Tesla, which received a software update 2019.16.1 and 2019.16.2.
Tesla is accused of using them to mask security threats, such as spontaneous combustion.
David Rasmussen, who is one of the owners of Tesla cars, I decided to ask the Agency to conduct a special investigation.
According to Mr Rasmussen, through his attorney, Edward Chen, after the software update in may this year, the range has been reduced by 12%. He even tried to get explanations from the company a Tesla for several months. Because he did not get a satisfactory response, he filed a lawsuit.
Lawyer Chan said the following in his petition: “Tesla uses wireless software updates to mask or even conceal potentially widespread and dangerous the problem with batteries in their vehicle.”
At the moment, the U.S. company must provide NHTSA with extensive documentation on that, why would you need new software. Also need information about all the cars that the company produces for sale or rent in the United States.
There are questions regarding situations with property damage, fire, injury, or total destruction of these cars. NHTSA requests reports on complaints, compliance to litigation and legal claims related to such events.
Tesla needs to provide all the documents until 28 November 2019 under the threat of civil fines, which can range from 22 329 dollars a day to 111 642 265 dollars. That is not to respond to judicial requests for the company just is not an option.
After NHTSA will have everything he needs, he will investigate to determine whether Tesla to recall vehicles that may present a risk of fire or goal of these updates was to extend the battery life.