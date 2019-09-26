Tesla is developing a battery with a reserve of a million miles
Relevant information was published in a research study.
In April at a special event, which was dedicated to the Day of the autonomy of Tesla, Elon Musk said that the company will soon have a car with a battery designed for a million miles. Now this information is confirmed by the document that was released by researchers from Dalhousie University in Canada.
So, the article describes a battery construction that can withstand 4000 cycles full charge. In addition the report says that the new technology will allow to create the battery lifespan which will exceed one million miles or two decades.
Currently, the company offers a battery capacity of 1.5 thousand cycles (300-500 thousand miles). New battery cells will be useful in commercial vehicles. The production of new batteries should be started at the end of next year.