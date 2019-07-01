Tesla is testing an electric truck Semi
American manufacturer of electric vehicles continues tests of new Tesla truck model Semi.
Electric truck noticed on one of the trails the U.S. with a large semi-trailer which was loaded with concrete blocks.
The developers continue to conceal the technical characteristics of the truck, holding a secret capacity. Published the video with the possibility to at least roughly assess the capabilities of the electric truck.
This time Tesla Semi experienced in California. Electric tow tractor tested for capacity, load the semi-trailer 9 big blocks of concrete. Each weighs about 1.8 tons, which in total gives more than 16 tons of cargo.
When you consider the weight of the electric truck about 7 tons, it turns out more than half the weight of a large 36-tonne road train.
According to experts, the total cargo weight of the Semi Tesla will largely depend on the version of the model. Standard with rechargeable battery 480 kilometers without recharging can carry more cargo, as for a more long-range version, Long Range will require additional load on the batteries.
If we assume that the weight of the electric truck will be from 7 to 9 tonnes, its payload may be 20 to 23 tons.