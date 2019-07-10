Tesla Model 3 and the Charger Hellcat fought on the straight
This confrontation of the fuel and electic motors will not stop in the next decade.
Enthusiasts decided to compare in a makeshift drag racing cars Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and a Tesla Model 3, each of which, doubtless, has its advantages and disadvantages.
Under the hood Charger set Hellcat 6.2-liter V8 supercharged to 707 horsepower and 881 Nm of torque, which is transmitted exclusively to the rear wheels, which slightly prevents him from effectively use of the performance. Theoretically, the model is capable of accelerating from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.
The performance Tesla Model 3 Performance meets the 450-strong motor with torque 639 NMI all-wheel drive. With regard to the dynamics of the Tesla, it will accelerate to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.