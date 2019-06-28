Tesla Model 3 has received another tuning package
Electric car Tesla Model 3 again gave the object to another tuning project.
Recall that the first package of improvements for this model was presented in the 2017th.
This project belonged to the Studio Unplugged Performance, which is often called the world leader in aftermarket finalizing production of the Tesla.
Tuners from Volsteiner, presenting the new “Tesla”, I decided to move away from their specialization (they work great on power car), focusing on cosmetic improvements.
Through the efforts of tuners, the family electric car Tesla Model 3 has turned into a sport sedan.
Production of the new package of improvements for the American electric car has officially started, also currently actively issued orders for it. How much it will cost to upgrade the electric car – not yet known.
The project the guys from Vorsteiner called “Volta”. It includes, primarily, the elements of carbon fiber: front splitter, side skirts, a bold rear diffuser and a neat spoiler on the trunk lid.
The sporty Tesla Model 3 attach the wheels with bright red brake calipers: auto shod in forged wheels in 21 inch, upholstered with tires Michelin Pilot Super Sport. That has undergone any upgrade the technical “stuffing” of the electric car, not reported.
Most likely, this time the tuner did not “reshape” the motor, trying to milk it for more power.