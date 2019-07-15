Tesla Model 3 has set a new world record
There is no denying the fact that Tesla is the king of drag racing. As a rule, the basic records of velocity and acceleration sets the Tesla Model S, but not this time.
In the Internet appeared fresh video with a stop Tesla Model 3 at Bandimere Speedway. During the races, the cart holds a few rounds.
A world record was set during a race with a motorcycle. Although not official yet, the time shows that Model 3 indeed broke the previous record on the site in the 1/4 mile. Some time ago, DragTimes recorded 11.782-second-in Model 3 Performance. Later time managed to beat, driving the plot in 11.722 seconds. And then 11.587.
New record time is now 11.560 S., which is an improvement compared to the previous record. Next time we plan to reduce the weight of the machine to assess if it will work to drive the plot even faster.