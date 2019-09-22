Tesla Model 3 has shown excellent results in crash tests
The American Insurance Institute for highway safety (IIHS) conducted a series of crash tests with the new Tesla electric car. Compact liftback Model 3 won the highest award of Top Safety Pick+, becoming the second buggy in the history who managed to achieve such a result.
The most popular model Tesla – “Junior” liftback Model 3 won in the US top score Top Safety Pick+. The IIHS tests are among the most severe in the world, so there is no doubt that the reward received is deserved. Usually acceptable is the rating of “Top Safety Pick”. The prize with the icon “+” is awarded only to vehicles that received good marks in the test, small overlap front the passenger side and have effective headlights. They must also prove their safety during tests with a small overlap front driver side, moderate overlap front and side impacts. To confirm the reliability of the roof, and head restraints.
Tesla Model 3 got good scores in all tests, and its regular system of prevention of frontal collisions was awarded the highest score. Electric car especially well in this category of tests, avoiding collisions at speeds of 12 mph (19 km/h) and 25 mph (40 km/h). Experts IIHS have reported that the body of the electric vehicle performed well in test with partial frontal overlap on the driver side. Shift the lower door hinges was 20.3 cm, which may indicate a small injury of the left foot of the driver.
As stated in the IIHS, Tesla Model 3 became the second buggy, which has achieved the highest rating Top Safety Pick+. The first was a crossover Audi e-tron. The regular equipment of both cars found to be sufficient to ensure safety on the road. Previously the highest award also won the hydrogen crossover Hyundai Nexo.