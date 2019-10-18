Tesla Model 3 received the highest score in lights
Budget American electric car was named by the insurance Institute for road safety (IIHS) car with the best headlights on the market.
Experts IIHS have chosen 5 of the best cars that are currently equipped with the best and worst lights.
While head optics Tesla Model 3 poluchila a “Good” rating — the highest possible rating of the Institute due to their impressive visibility when testing direct and replete with twists and turns tracks. Among the cars tested by IIHS, lights, Model 3 was the best, giving the right amount of light without being too bright for other road users.
It is worth noting that during my initial tests of early versions of Model 3, the Institute gave the headlights a fully electric sedan a rating of “Acceptable” due to glare, manifested in the middle light. This estimate was later revised when the IIHS evaluated a later build of the car, which received almost unattainable a rating of “Good.”
All Tesla cars come with led headlights and driving lights. The IIHS is relying on the dim light to a greater extent than the high beams. This is due to the use during normal driving when the low beams are used more often than high. Fortunately for Model 3, the presence of automatic functions, also helped the overall assessment of the headlamps in the IIHS.
The five best headlight came as the Lexus ES350 and Mercedes Benz C-Class, sharing 5th place, Toyota Camry 4 positions, Genesis G90 opened the three leaders and the Honda Insight 2. It is interesting that five cars included in the list of the worst headlamps, was from the same producers, and some of the cars in the list of the best headlights.
This Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 on the 5th place Honda Civic and Acura ILX at the 4th place, the Chevy Bolt at the 3rd place and the Toyota Yaris at the 2nd place.
It is noteworthy that all Volkswagen vehicles were rated “Poor” and “satisfactory”, with the result that the entire fleet of German automaker took 1st place in the list of “the worst of the headlights.”