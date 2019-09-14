Tesla Model S surpassed the 600-horsepower Jaguar XE
The company Tesla have shown in the video, as its electric Model S set a record for the Californian Laguna Seca track, having passed a circle for 1 minute 36,55 seconds.
So far the record this track was 600-horsepower sedan Jaguar XE Project 8, whose result was 1 minute 37,54 seconds. Thus, strictly speaking, the Model S is not a sedan, and the liftback, in addition to the put-in prototype with modified powertrain and chassis.
Also the head “Tesla” Elon Musk has announced that to beat the record of the nürburgring of electric sedan Model S will attempt in seven-seater version. Currently the champion of this new class is the Porsche Taycan (7 minutes, 42 seconds), while the fastest among all production chetyrehdverny – all the same Jaguar XE Project 8 (7 minutes 18,361 seconds).
Interestingly, the owner of a very conventional record Nurburgring among seven-passenger vehicles that typically do not participate in such competition for the manufacturers is the Skoda Kodiaq RS.
Thus, the Tesla Model S with the optional third row will compete directly with “Taikang”, and “Kodiak”.
*~ Some personal news ~*
We lapped Laguna Seca @WeatherTechRcwy in 1:36.555 during advanced R&D testing of our Model S Plaid powertrain and chassis prototype
(That’s a second faster than the record for a four-door sedan) pic.twitter.com/OriccK4KCZ
— Tesla (@Tesla) September 12, 2019