Tesla Model S was broken in an attempt to break the record of the nürburgring
The company Tesla plans twice to break the record Tycan Porsche on the Nurburgring. But one of the experienced three-engine Model S, it seems, could not stand trial.
Tesla recently announced that it broke the record set at the Nurburgring by Porsche electroceram Taycan, by as much as 20 seconds. However, the company has set itself a more ambitious goal and really going to improve your lap record by 15 seconds. Moreover, it is unknown by what means.
Apparently, one of the experienced Model S performed P100D+ Plaid (about which virtually nothing is known except for the fragmentary data on three engines and seven seats) did not survive the race to record. In the Internet appeared the video, which is clearly seen as the stood on the road the car drives a tow truck and takes it, apparently, in the boxes.