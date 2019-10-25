Tesla Model Y will be launched ahead of schedule
Tesla says that it will be able to begin production of the Model Y a little earlier than expected, due to the good results of the quarter.
During the debut of the Model Y, which took place in early 2019, the American company promised to begin production next fall, then moved the date for the summer of 2020.
“Install the hardware Model is Y ahead of a planned launch next year. We are moving faster than originally planned, using the knowledge and efficiency of the resulting design factory Shanghai Gigafactory,” explained the automaker.
Y the first Model off the Assembly line fifth Assembly line for ameriknskom facility in California, and then added to Gigafactory production site 3 in Shanghai, China. Prototypes of the model have already finished testing in the United States and Canada. In addition, Tesla reported revenues of 6.3 billion dollars in the third quarter of this year, and the beginning of the trial production Model 3 on 3 Gigafactory.