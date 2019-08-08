Tesla pickup truck can call Model B
It is no secret that Tesla is working on an electric pickup. Elon Musk has repeatedly stated that it is his pet project Tesla. Moreover, the premiere should be held in the next two to three months. But we still don’t know how to call a new model.
Following the traditional nomenclature for Tesla, it can be assumed that the pickup will be named Tesla Model T (the pickups are called in the USA “truck”). But here there is a difficulty trade mark “Model T” for more than 100 years owned by Ford. Need to look for another name.
The Network has launched a scavenger hunt, and Musk in his characteristic manner only adds fuel to the fire. Lately his posts on Twitter regularly appears Emoji-icon bees, where Musk often replaces the word “be”, playing on the consonance of the English word “be” (be) and “bee” (bee).
Fans of the brand immediately suggested, in the words of Winnie the Pooh, “it zhzhzhzh an ulterior motive.” According to General opinion, the Tesla pickup truck will be called Model B. In support of this hypothesis is a specific game of words formed by letters in the model number Tesla. Because Musk is so fond of playing with words. Now there is the Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y. If you put together all the letters will B S3XY that is consonant with the English phrase “be sexy” or “be sexy”. With the appearance in the model range of the new Tesla Roadster is a powerful phrase to turn into a S3XY B R or to “be sexier” — “be sexier”. The logic is peculiar, but quite in the spirit of an eccentric Mask.