Tesla’s futuristic pickup truck has turned into home on wheels
With bed and kitchen: Elon Musk offers a new way of eco-friendly independent travel.
Tesla is the premiere truck set new standards of extravagance: maybe that’s Cybertruck will become the most discussed project of the year. However, during the presentation we noticed one interesting detail, which directly at the event special significance was not given.
The firm published the image pickup Cybertruck, converted into a motorhome. Maybe it’s just one of the projects likely to use the product to demonstrate its functionality, but the company Ilona Mask, most likely, fully aware of what is popular in the USA now enjoy the travel in a similar style.
The photo shows parked somewhere in the woods of Northern California pickup that has a full tent over the cargo area. It is interesting that the awning made in the same style as the “Cybercrack”. And given the claimed length of the loading platform of a pickup truck, it is possible that it can be easily stretched in all growth.
In addition, the image is clearly distinguishable semblance of a kitchen mounted in the back door of the truck. As you can make out, the pickup was supplied two-burner electric stove, drawers for storage of kitchen things and the like cutting table, but something like shell already doesn’t fit. A similar decision some time ago showed the company Rivian on the basis of a direct competitor Cybertruck of electropica RT1.
No details about the project while Tesla does not propagate, but, quite possibly, in the future will be to offer such a “tuning kit” as a big option package, or even some special version of the pickup. However, it will happen no earlier than 2022: now in Tesla concerned with issues of setting up the production of standard versions, “Cybertrek”.