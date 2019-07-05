Tess Holliday appeared in a hot photo shoot for Nylon edition
33-year-old model plus-size Tess Holliday has been shot for the cover of the July digital edition of Nylon. The star not only participated in a bright photo shoot, which took place in Puerto Vallarta (Mexico), but also gave a great interview. SPLETNIK.RU collected the most interesting quotes.
Sexual orientation
I thought a lot about the attitude of his features, and I came to the conclusion that the term “pansexual” (a term used to refer to sexual or romantic attraction to people regardless of biological sex and gender identity. — Approx. ed.) is more suitable for me than “bisexual”. I feel that many things in my life made sense. Much of what I felt in my youth is now perceived differently. A previous relationship that I had acquired a different meaning. I definitely feel relieved. I can admit to people than before, because I don’t need to pretend to be someone I am not.
The abortion that she made after the birth of her second child
Why should I be ashamed of the fact that I had an abortion when I was married and could support a child? Why cause the controversy talk about the fact that fat people can be sexy? All this makes me very angry because I see so many people of large sizes, including celebrities, who support the Black Lives Matter movement opposing violence against the black population. They post pictures to their Instagram storis, but not placed the corresponding photos on the page, because they don’t want to ruin their image. It just infuriates me, because that’s why people die, why people feel so alone. We do not support these people and tell them that they are also part of this world.
On sex education
I didn’t have sex education, and in the city where I lived, had the highest rate of teenage pregnancies and the highest rate of exclusions from schools in the state. If you do not teach children to have sex and not explain what you need to maintain your reproductive health, then you are depriving them of the chance for a better life.