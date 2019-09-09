Tess Holliday became a star bodypositive show at fashion Week in new York
34-year-old Tess Holliday, who recently admitted his pansexuality, became a star of the fashion show of the brand Chromat within the framework of fashion Week in new York.
One of the most famous plus size models in the world took part in the presentation of the spring-summer collection held at Spring Studios.
On the podium Tess appeared in a slinky white dress with a print of the phrase Sample size — thus, the brand wanted to draw attention to the fact that in the world of fashion many collections are made on the so-called size zero, which is only suitable for a perfect model figure.
Brand Chromat, which celebrates this year, the decade, known for its active stance on promoting diversity in fashion and Vogue even named a brand of role model, because in shows Chromat always involved models of various types and nationalities.
Tess herself is also actively supported movements bodypositive and regularly meets all the critics in Instagram.
So, Holliday rebuffed anyone who believes that the holders of magnificent forms not just in sports.
I spend two hours to get to the gym, where there are three times a week. And there are no exceptions. So don’t tell me that fat people just can’t do it because every time we prove you wrong
— wrote Tess.