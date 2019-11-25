Test drive Hyundai Santa Fe 2019
Korean crossover impresses with elegant appearance and practical interior, but disappointing low terrain qualities.
Interestingly, the “Santa Fe” a new generation has grown considerably in size, and the appearance of new items is still the same brutal and recognizable – the car looks bright and solid, and attracts others.
The most controversial decision in the design of the Korean crossover blogger believes the turn signals in the rear bumper.
In the interior Hyundai Santa Fe new generation, you can see premium materials and advanced technological equipment, making this car can be attributed to the luxury segment, even in the most meager configurations.
Korean crossover has got comfortable seats in perforated leather with an abundance of electrically as well as an impressive touchscreen multimedia center, and a separate control unit climate control.
With all this, the blogger praised the visibility, Santa Fe, and the presence of the driver assistants deliver a high level of comfort. “On the threshold of luxury,” — said the expert.
On the rear seats of the series quite a lot of space for passengers, which are provided with Central armrest, heated seats and USB connectors.
The trunk on the Korean crossover is characterized by capacity and accuracy, and the folding rear seats, cavernous cargo space can be expanded.
Under the hood of Hyundai Santa Fe is located a 200-horsepower diesel engine working together with a new 8-position automatic transmission.
The engine is quite reliable and very good “pulls from the bottom”, which provides excellent dynamics under full load. 100 km Korean crossover “eats” of 9.0 liters.
Energy-intensive suspension on the Santa Fe offers a smooth ride and handling “Korean” is actually perfect – roll when entering the turns, in fact.
At the same time, the Korean crossover is not the best permeability due to low clearance and large front overhang.