Test Mercedes-Maybach S-class first came out to the streets
As in the previous Maybach, here we see the key differences from a simple “Eski”: not only the extended wheelbase and larger rear doors, and another scheme of glazing (have a Maybach there is a window in the rear pillar, a conventional S-class is not).
The new Mercedes S-class, as in the past generation, there’s a fellow called Mercedes-Maybach S-class. Recently such a model for the first time managed to photograph on the tests. Despite the disguise, we can learn from these photos. And add a few technical details.
Thanks to that Maybach we can look closer at the lights of the new S-class.
Data from the patents indicate that the new S-class and, apparently, Maybach, high variation will carry the S 680. Now the top Mercedes-Maybach is a convertible 650. What is “growth” refer to? Not with a working volume of the engine. With the unit V12 6.0 the company has recently said goodbye. At least in the AMG models of new generation it can’t wait.
The current Maybach wheelbase has a length of 3365 mm, and the body — 5453 mm. the new number is unlikely to be significantly more (maybe a hundred millimeters add). In the end, for those who want something more impressive, there is another version of the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman (4418/6499 mm in the current generation).
We believe that with Maibahagi and “askami” can happen all the same. In this case, it is an impressive index S 680 would mean known by the whole army of Mercedes biturbomotor 4.0 hybrid Supplement in the form of the motor force commercials on 130. The total output of the system will be approximately 650 “horses”. (The current Mercedes-Maybach S 650 has 630 HP and 1000 N•m)
Compared to the headlights of the predecessor of the new optics is more narrow and elongated. There is clearly visible another important element affecting the design: a hidden pull-out door handles.
Another alleged index — S 600. In the past, he meant again, biturbomotor V12 6.0, version only forces at 530 and 830 N•m. In a new generation of benefits should be roughly comparable, but to get it will be on the unit less. On the V8 or 4.0, or (why not?) on “six” 3.0. Forced inline motor on a regular S class already registered (modification S 450, S 500), here he works together with a mild hybrid premium and produces up to 435 + 22 (electric motor) forces and 520 N•m. But “moderate” motor-generator can be replaced by a full-fledged hybrid, for example, S 560 e. There are, however, working engine V6 3.0, and the combined return is “only” 476 forces.
If the idea of a Maybach with three liters under the hood you seem controversial, remember that in the current generation of this variant were produced (Mercedes-Maybach S 400). There was a V6 unit without electric allowances, developing 333 “horses” and 480 N•m. the electric pulse from the traction battery and electric motor can give a new “acceleration” disputed the idea economical Maybach.
The proportions of a large sedan, not much has changed. He will be responsible for the conservative branch of evolution of the whole family of the S-class, as opposed to fully electric liftback EQS that even with strong masking gives the impression of a “spacecraft”.
The above reasoning holds for the related giant Mercedes-Maybach GLS. In patent applications also surfaced its indices (say, the top GLS 680). And we suspect that such a large object will also be driven naduvnoj “eight” in combination with the full hybrid module.