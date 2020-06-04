Test yourself: can you pass the citizenship test USA
One of the most important stages of obtaining US citizenship is passing the test for naturalization. It consists of two parts: checking the level of English and knowledge of American history and government.
In late news, we offer you to try your hand at passing the test for citizenship, but first, let’s understand the process.
The English exam
The English exam consists of three parts, each of which evaluates an applicant’s ability to understand language and use it in everyday life.
During the oral test (Speaking test) the immigration officer asks you a few questions about the applicant based on his application for citizenship. Not necessary to have perfect pronunciation or speaking without error — evaluated as a whole the ability to understand the English language. You can ask basic questions like How old are you?, and more difficult, for example, Have you ever applied for U.S. citizenship in the past?
To check reading skills (Reading test) and writing (Writing test) the applicant be given a tablet and asked to read three sentences in English, and then to write under the dictation of the other three proposals. Enough to pass right to read and write correctly one sentence. Words that are found in the sentences is quite simple and the obtained school knowledge of English should be enough, if you will, of course, it is really taught and not forgotten before the move.
All the words you can learn in advance on the website of citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) posted two lists of vocabulary that occur in tasks to test the read and the written test.
Civic test (citizenship test)
Here you need to show knowledge of the history and political system of the United States, this is the most difficult part of the citizenship exam, which must be prepared in advance.
All the questions with the answers for this test are publicly available on the USCIS website, there are also video and audio materials to prepare. Ask the questions on this list, no unexpected fact can not be. One hundred questions the immigration officer chooses only ten, for the successful completion of the test you need to answer correctly six. Once gained the necessary number of responses, the exam is stopped and the remaining questions were not asked.
The questions are divided into three large thematic groups: American government, American history (geography) and civilian life. Ask them in English, answers are not offered. Most of them are simple but some require advance preparation, particularly those relating to U.S. history.
In certain cases, there may be several correct answers, then you need to call as much as asking the question. For example, Name one of the two longest rivers in the United States (Name one of the two longest rivers in the United States). The correct answer can be Missouri or Mississippi, and you need to call only one of these rivers.
So, now we offer you to take the test
From the list on the USCIS website, we chose 10 questions, as this should make immigration agent, and invite you to answer them. On the real test, the questions will be without answers, you just have to know them. So first answer, and then click on the picture to see the correct answer and check whether your view of reality.
1. How many amendments does the Constitution have? (How many amendments in the US Constitution?)
Photo: Shutterstock
Click to перевернутьTwenty-seven (27)
2. How many U.S. Senators are there? (How many in the US Congress, senators?)
Photo: Shutterstock
Click to perevernutyi hundred (100)
3. If both the President and the Vice President can no longer serve, who becomes President? (If the President and Vice President can no longer perform his duties, who will receive the presidential powers?)
Photo: Shutterstock
Click to perevernuti Speaker of the House (speaker of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress). More interesting things about US authorities collected in this material.
4. What is one responsibility that is only for United States citizens? (Name one responsibility that is only for US citizens)
Photo: Shutterstock
Click to perevernutyj answer, you can specify one of two things: vote in a federal election (to vote in Federal elections) or serve on a jury (to serve on the jury). About how to call in jurors and what to do, read the link.
5. Why does the flag have 13 stripes? (Why does the flag have 13 stripes?)
Photo: Shutterstock
Click to perevernulsya there were 13 original colonies (because there were 13 original colonies that began the formation of the state). Interesting facts about the American flag can be found here.
6. There were 13 original states. Name three. (Name any three of the 13 States that represent the original colonies)
Click to perevernuto can be any three from this list: New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia
7. Name one U.S. territory. (Name one us territory that is not a member of any state or the district of Columbia)
Photo: Shutterstock
Click to perevernuto can be one from the list: Puerto Rico, U. S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands, Guam. Puerto Rico may soon disappear from this list. Why – read here.
8. Before he was President, Eisenhower was a general. What war was he in? (Before becoming President, Eisenhower was a General. Which war did he serve?)
Photo: Shutterstock
Click to перевернутьWorld War II (Second world war)
9. Who was President during World War I? (Who was the US President during the First world war?)
Photo: Shutterstock
Click to перевернутьWoodrow Wilson (Woodrow Wilson). It is known for the introduction of the country’s “dry law”, which is still in effect in some districts of the United States. Where – here.
10. What do we call the first ten amendments to the Constitution? (How are called the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution?)
Photo: Shutterstock
Click to perevernuti Bill of Rights (bill of rights)
Share:
Twitter
Google+
VK
Interpretation of results
If you correctly answered 6 to 10 questions, congratulations! You have enough knowledge to become a U.S. citizen. If I can give the correct answers less than 6 questions, in this article you will find all the necessary information and resources to expand their knowledge.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 10123
[name] => immigration
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => immigraciya-v-ssha
)
immigration in the United States
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 17021
[name] => naturalization
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => naturalizaciya
)
naturalization
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 18320
[name] => citizenship test
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => test-na-grazhdanstvo
)
citizenship test
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28280
[name] => Test
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => testy
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark