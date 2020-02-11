Test yourself: what do you know about the complex system of U.S. presidential elections
The electoral process in the United States is in full swing: last week, ended the Caucus in Iowa, and today, February 11, will be held primaries in new Hampshire. Despite the fact that before the voting even more than 8 months, all the attention of American voters already chained to potential candidates.
The election of the American President — a lengthy and complicated process, and few can boast that he understands all of its intricacies. ForumDaily offers its readers to test their knowledge in the field of American politics and take our fascinating quiz. Good luck!
In a presidential election year in the U.S. we only hear about the Caucus and the primaries. This form of pre-selection of candidates. But how do they differ?
The Caucus is conducted by the Democrats and the primaries – the Republicans
The Caucus is an informal meeting of party members, and primaries organized by the authorities of the state formal events
Caucus meetings are held in the cities or districts, and primaries in States
It’s the same thing, just outdated and a new name
Correct!
Wrong!
Caucus assumes that the party members gather in private homes, schools or other public buildings, to discuss the nominations and vote openly by a show of hands. When voting in the primaries are used boxes. They are organized by state, while the Caucus is an informal meeting, held at the initiative of party members.
Continue >>
What is super Tuesday?
This is the day of presidential elections, in 2020 it will be 3 Nov
This election is today (February 11), day one of the primaries
This is the day when the Caucus and the primaries held in several States (in this election, he will be 3 in March)
This is the day of official announcement of results of elections (according to the rules, it should always be Tuesday)
Correct!
Wrong!
A large number of States hold primaries and Caucus meetings in one day, which was called super Tuesday. This year it fell on 3 March. But preliminary voting takes place nationwide from 3 February to 6 June.
Continue >>
When the voters know what the candidates nominated by each party?
After the National conventions of Democrats and Republicans, which will be held in the summer
On June 6, after completion of all Caucus and primaries
Two months before the day of the primary vote, that is, in the beginning of September
Trump called the name of his main competitor during a speech on Independence Day (July 4), and the nomination by the Republicans of the tramp – already solved question
Correct!
Wrong!
The national Convention of the Democrats ends July 16, the Republican – August 27. Only then will be officially known the names of the presidential candidates. To officially become a candidate, the nominee must win an absolute majority delegates to the party Convention, that is, to gain votes in half of the delegates plus one vote. The Republican candidate must overcome a mark in 1 236 votes, and Democrat – 2 383.
Continue >>
The American electoral system allows you to nominate only two candidates: one from the Democratic party, the second – from the Republican?
Yes, for the reduction of the final ballot until two names, and invented complicated system of preliminary voting
No, a candidate can nominate anyone, just need to apply for registration as a candidate
Yes, because in the U.S. there are only two parties and no need for a larger number of candidates
No, in the final vote can also take part with other candidates, if they have a sufficient level of popularity among voters
Correct!
Wrong!
In elections can take part not only candidates from the Republicans or Democrats, but independents or members of other parties. But they must have the support of a certain number of people in all States and meet the requirements of the local authorities to have their names entered on the ballot papers. There is another option – to campaign to have your name entered on the ballot the voters themselves during the voting. The USA is one of the few countries where voters have the opportunity, although each state has different rules on such votes.
Moreover, it is possible to enter the name of the person who was not even nominated. Favorite candidate of the Americans Mickey mouse, it appears in the bulletins regularly.
Continue >>
The winner is determined by the results of the vote are not voters and electors. Can the one who voted the majority of voters to lose in the end due to the fact that it is not supported by the electors?
No, of course! Because electors are required to vote in proportion to the distribution of votes in their state
Maybe it’s because the electors can decide who to vote for, regardless of the choice of the people of the state of
Yes, it can. Because in most States all the electors from that region must vote for the winner. That is, votes for the losing candidate is simply not counted. In the end, the winner is the one who wins in large States with many electors, and scored the highest number of votes in the United States as a whole.
Yes, it can. The winner is the candidate with the most votes in at least 26 States, since each state the same number of electors, and then win half the States +1 guarantees the votes of a majority of the electors. But each state has different population, and at the end, a victory can get one who won in small States by typing in the whole United States fewer votes than his opponent.
Correct!
Wrong!
Americans give their votes to the electoral College. Across the country, the electoral College 538. In every state its quantity, which depends mainly on the population of the region. The largest number of electors in California is 55. Which of the candidates gets the most votes in the state (Democrat or Republican), and he will enlist all 55 votes. Since the elections work in all States, except Nebraska and Maine, where the votes are distributed differently. The candidate who receives 270 electoral votes and becomes President of the United States. And how many votes the candidates will receive directly, the election does not play any role. In 2016, for example, Hillary Clinton voted almost three million more people than Donald trump, but trump won in a larger number of States, which gave him more electoral votes.
Continue >>
How to choose the President Schaueriana electoral system is not your Forte. But all fixable!
The US electoral system is really complicated and to understand it easy. However, after reading our material, How to choose the President of the United States: a simple explanation of a complicated electoral system you will be able to flaunt her excellent understanding and shut up for the belt anyone who tries to argue with you on this subject.Nice! But there is room to grow.
You’ve figured out the intricacies of the American electoral system. Bring your knowledge to perfection to help our material How to choose the President of the United States: a simple explanation of a complicated electoral system.Wow! Great job!
You are one of the few who understands how elections are held in the United States. If you need to refresh your memory of some detail, we suggest reading our material How to choose the President of the United States: a simple explanation of a complicated electoral system.
