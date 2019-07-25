Tested DPRK missile was a new development, according to the U.S. intelligence (PHOTO)

Loading...

One of the two short-range missiles, tests which were conducted in the DPRK on Thursday, may be a new development. This was reported by Fox News, citing an anonymous source in the American administration who are familiar with the relevant intelligence.

According to him, the second of the two missiles is of concern to the American authorities, as the range of its flight was more than 690 km, which exceeds the length of the Republic of Korea from North to South. A channel draws attention to the fact that the missile tests took place two days after North Korean leader Kim Jong UN inspected the new submarine for the Navy of the Republic.

The source Fox News did not dare to say that the new missile is intended or may come on Board this submarine.

The accounting assumption that one of the missiles may be a new development in Pyongyang, said earlier on Thursday a source in the Ministry of national defence of the Republic of Korea. His words led Agency Reuters. At the moment South Korean defense Ministry is trying to establish whether we are talking about missiles of the same type.

Previously, the chiefs of staff (JCS) of the Armed forces of the Republic of Korea reported that the DPRK launched two unidentified shells in an easterly direction. It was noted that the launches were made in the area of the North Korean city of Wonsan in the direction of the sea of Japan at 05:34 local time (23:34 MSK medium) and at 05:57 (23:57 GMT Wednesday), respectively. The joint chiefs of staff noted that “monitoring the situation”.

The last time North Korea carried out the launch of rockets in the East in may of this year. Then, according to the joint chiefs of staff of the Republic of Korea, the launch was made from the area of the settlement of Sinori province’s Do. Just launched three rockets, which were very similar to the Russian ballistic missile short-range “Iskander”, which has more than 10 years is on arms of the Russian army.

As stated by a leading military expert, the head of the company ST Analytics, lecturer at the University of Bundeswehr in Munich Markus Schiller, on the North Korean missiles have a lot of “Russian technological fingerprints”. According to him, even if we exclude the actual purchase of missiles from Russia, then North Korea could be the key items delivered, maybe not directly from Russia and via third countries. And the body and glider could do, to make on the spot. therefore, the trajectory of the missiles launched by Pyongyang, reminiscent of the behavior of Russian “Iskander”.

Note that missile tests Pyongyang conducted immediately after the visit of assistant to the President for national security John Bolton, who held talks with Minister of foreign Affairs of South Korea Kang Kyung Hwa.

“Despite numerous challenges around the world, I believe in the close cooperation of South Korea and the United States,” Bolton said July 24.

For its part, the foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea appreciated the value of the United States in the Asia-Pacific region and in other parts of the world, including in the Strait of Hormuz. “We support the leadership role of States in providing security in different regions of the world, including our [region] and in the Strait of Hormuz,” said Kang Kyung Hwa.

The Minister also expressed confidence that “South Korea will be able to overcome all the difficulties, relying on an Alliance with the United States.”

Assistant to the President of the USA John Bolton arrived in Seoul on 23 July for consultations with South Korean officials. On Wednesday, he met with the foreign Minister of South Korea, but also held talks with the head of national security under the President of South Korea Chun Yung Yy and the head of the Ministry of national defense Jung Kyung Doo, reports TASS.

Another reason for the rising tensions in the region began joint air maneuvers of Chinese and Russian aviation. According to the army of South Korea, July 23 morning, three military aircraft and two aircraft of the Chinese air force violated the air border of the country. To intercept fighters were raised by the South Korean air force, which produced 360 warning shots.

Fox News claims that the maneuvers involved the Russian long-range bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.