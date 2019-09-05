Tested on itself! A miracle recipe from the severe coughing that works instantly!
September 5, 2019
Below we will reveal to You the secret to highly effective prescription from severe coughing. And importantly, this natural medicine works in a few hours.
Frankly, cough? You don’t want to drink expensive syrups and medicines? Fortunately, it’s time natural cures. This recipe is even recorded in the book of pulmonology. Some doctors recommend this mixture for recovery.
If you want to get rid of a bad cough once and for all, we invite You to make a mix for the wonderful recipe:
- In 500 ml of boiling water you need to add 3 leaf of geranium and 3 broken nut in the shell.
Next, to this mixture You add 3 tablespoons of Basil.
- Then put the mixture on a slow fire and cook for 5 minutes.
- Then turn off the mixture and allow it to cool down. It will be enough 20 minutes. If you want you can add honey.
- Next you need to drain and divide into 3 parts. You need to drink the entire mixture throughout the day. Ie 3 times a day.