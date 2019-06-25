Testing the “Argonauta” why in orbit and sent the bio-printer

PHOTO: “MIR”

International crew manned spacecraft “Soyuz MS-11” successfully returned to Earth. The first of the lander got to the commander, cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko. Behind the commander stepped on the ground, the astronauts Anne McClain and David Saint-Jacques. Roscosmos said that the well-being of all crew members is good. In the framework of the ISS-58/59 international crew was in orbit 204 days. Part of the scientific programme of the expedition began testing a 3D bio-printer.

3 December 2018 on the ship “Soyuz MS-11” to the ISS was delivered to the Russian bio-printer “Argonaut”. Oleg Kononenko for the first time in orbit printed on it for cartilage tissue of human thyroid gland of a rodent, and another 10 bodies. All of this is a joint project of medical company “Invitro” company 3D Bioprinting Solutions and Roscosmos, with the support of Fund “SKOLKOVO”.

Why in orbit and sent the bio-printer, TV channel “MIR 24” said senior researcher at 3D Bioprinting Solutions Paul Karalkin. Interview see the video.

