Testing the facelifted Mitsubishi Pajero Sport in an urban environment
In Thailand on the roads noticed the new SUV Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.
The model passes the final test before start of serial production.
It is noted that in the photos, the novelty is represented without the camo film and the fully open form, which allows to consider in detail the design of the exterior. The main novelty of the SUV is a “two-storey” front optics. Mitsubishi has adopted a new design element by making it your signature style.
Earlier, a similar bunk lights were seen new L200 pickup truck, off-road van Xpander and Delica.
The official premiere restyled off-road model Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is scheduled for next week. On the Thai market, the car will appear first, because here it is traditionally in high demand.
Recall that in Russia, the SUV Pajero Sport is going at the Kaluga plant PSA. The current version of the model is already in the pipeline for four years, so the update will not be excess.