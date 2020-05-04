Tests at the airport and the beaches of the partitions: what awaits visitors after the pandemic
Sun loungers, separated from each other by Plexiglas. Sampling of blood and disinfection of the sanitizer before the flight. This might sound crazy, but in fact such measures are being considered by representatives of the tourism industry in order to protect travelers and provide them with maximum comfort in podkarantinnoy the world, writes the BBC.
Until, of course, too early to say when it will resume international flights. Argentina, for example, has extended the travel ban until September, and one British Minister said that he would not book himself in a short time summer vacation abroad.
So what can we expect from future trips, when they will finally be possible?
At the airport
Many airports around the world, including London, have already introduced new rules for those who are forced to fly to another country or city.
They are based on existing government guidelines and include the observance of a distance of 2 meters (with the exception of cohabiting people), available in the entire airport sanitizer, as well as more uniform distribution of passenger flow at all terminals.
In the United States, the Office of transport security (TSA) encourages passengers to wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds before and after the screening procedure.
In Hong Kong international airport is currently undergoing testing device that carries out 40 seconds complete disinfection: it is able to destroy both bacteria and viruses on skin and clothes.
There is now a parallel test of robot cleaners, which go through the halls and kill germs with ultraviolet rays. Such robots have already been tested in field hospitals.
Airports equipped with electronic kiosks for self check-call passengers actively use them to reduce interaction with other people.
At most airports, the new rules can be seen on posters and information boards throughout the terminal building.
However, the process of completing all formalities before the flight could take more time due to more stringent checks — says the head of a travel company Intrepid, James Thornton.
“As well as putting some of the Luggage all liquids and gadgets has become the norm, the norm will become the rules of social distancing,” he says and adds, “Might be imposed immune passports.”
This year several major airports has announced the introduction of temperature monitoring passengers to prevent the spread of coronavirus to other countries.
However, many experts doubted the effectiveness of this procedure because it does not detect silent carriers, so that such checks will not be introduced everywhere.
A number of airlines went even further: Emirates is offering passengers a rapid analysis of blood for the presence of the virus that causes Covid-19, before boarding the plane to the terminals of Dubai airport. Test ready within 10 minutes, as stated by the airline.
On the plane
While on the plane, you will have to rely on their imagination and to mentally “finish” smiles beneath the masks flight attendants.
Most likely, they will do the same against you, because you, too, will the mask: more and more countries recommend wearing them for transport.
However, you can be glad that most of the major airlines will perform more in-depth cleaning and disinfection of stores, including folding tables, headboards and seat belts.
But if you will soon find yourself on Board a Korean Air plane, don’t be alarmed if in the passage will suddenly appear to the people in the hazmat suits, because this airline is going to issue them to all its flight crews.
You can probably be happy that you no longer have to share the rails of the seat with anyone, because most airlines say that the aisle would remain vacant for the preservation of the race. Anyway, in the coming months.
The pilot of a Dutch airline Tui named Christian stated that such a measure though and will allow you to keep your distance, but will be extremely costly for the carriers or it’s going to cost to passengers.
“The loss of third places means that companies will fly at a loss, or get back the good old days, when a ticket from Paris to nice was worth in today’s money 1145 euros,” he says.
According to him, living through tourism countries are already cooperating with the airlines: “I think that by the end of the summer season of flights to certain destinations will be resumed”.
The resort
How do you like the idea of recreation in the Italian resort? In this case, you may have to find a place in the shade to push through the loungers, protected by plexiglass.
“I’ve seen the pictures, says Ulf Sontag from the Institute of tourism studies and research of the resorts in Northern Europe. — In Italy are seriously considering this option as a working idea.”
Other European countries, according to him, also thinking about how to settle guests in hotels either to settle not all hotels, or allow to settle in each room, and after one.
“If the goal is to maintain social distancing, then it will have to take this into account. It seems that in the Mediterranean resort pools will not work,” notes Sontag.
Restaurants are also thinking about how best to arrange the tables. Portuguese hotel chain Vila Gale, already stored in sanitizer in large quantities and is going to replace the buffet service menu only.
Professor of medicine of Athens Nikolaos Sipsas agree that buffet is a big risk as well as the pools, bars and beaches.
“I think that the Greek beaches will be partially filled, that is, the bathers will be, but not close to each other. This will not happen to all lay on top of each other on their towels,” he said.
Other European countries are discussing the creation of the so-called “tourist corridor” to unite those areas or countries that are less affected by the pandemic Covid-19.
Croatia, for example, reported that it was able this summer to give special access to its beaches to residents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Stay at home forever?
You probably the above the vacation doesn’t seem so attractive. And you are surely not alone. Apparently, in the future, the vacation will largely take place at home.
“People are likely to be less to go around the world. What used to be called “vacation homes” will become the norm”, says Andy Rutherford, the founder of the British tour operator Fresh Eyes.
On the wave of the current pandemic, cruise travel, winter skiing and long distance air travel can lose its appeal, especially when the world remembers about the need to reduce harmful emissions, he says.
“Our desire to travel should be based on mutual respect, solidarity and responsible attitude,” says Rutherford.
Ulf Sontag agrees that the coronavirus pandemic may result in change our habits. “Traveling around the country, many will be able to realize that it is not always necessary to go somewhere far away,” — said the expert.
A recent study conducted by International air transport (IATA), found that 60% of respondents will wait at least two months after the outbreak of the coronavirus before you book your tickets, and 40% said they would wait at least six months.
Concern Boeing, which reduced 10% of its staff worldwide in response to the pandemic, does not expect that the level of air traffic will return to levels 2019 to 2023 — and this is the earliest.
Holding IAG, which includes British Airways also believes that this process can take several years.
bookmark