Texan came up with an unexpected way to get kids to behave
Mother from Texas came up with a novel way to get kids to behave over the festive period. She set the room a fake surveillance camera and told the children that “Santa is watching” for them.
LAD Bible. tells the story of how 26-year-old Delaney McGuire and her husband Tony were able to find a budget way to get kids to behave during the pre-turmoil, setting the fake home surveillance camera.
“We went shopping and stumbled upon a fake camera for $ 5 — says the woman. The husband then thought about the idea to set them to “spy” for children. Our children are wonderful, but they have a hard time when it comes to pre-holiday hassle. We were hoping that this would be a fun and creative way to get them to do more.”
Mother of four children and Director children’s center Kids R Kids Learning Academy, said her children immediately accepted the challenge.
“The children immediately responded with excitement and curiosity. They wanted to impress Santa and started asking what to do, — said the mother. I gave them the basket in which it was necessary to fold these clothes, and they set to work. Now they are fighting over who is doing more work.”
After the publication of pictures of cameras in action, the post became viral and has gained tens of thousands of likes and reposts.
The family says that the reaction of the other parents was generally positive.
“At first we wanted to see only our close friends and family — said Delaney. But when the post went viral, we received a lot of different opinions. Most of the comments were very positive — we were told that this is a great and smart idea!”
“I work in the field of parenting for over 10 years. I know how to redirect their children in a positive manner and show them how to be respectful and behave, the woman said. We used this tool for one area, which is not like most children, is cleaning. We don’t feel guilty about it, we just use a fun method of performing their duties. This may not work three months, but now everything is fine!”