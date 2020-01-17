Texas became the first state in the United States, refused to accept new refugees
Texas will no longer accept new refugees. He became the first state that has decided to do so in accordance with the recent order of the administration trump, told the AP the Governor Greg Abbott.
The statement Abbott may have serious consequences for refugees arriving in the United States. According to the high Commissioner of the United Nations high Commissioner for refugees, in Texas there are large numbers of refugees in several cities, and he has long been a leader in resettlement, accepting more than any other state in fiscal year 2018.
According to research by the Pew Research Center, since fiscal year 2002, Texas moved about 88 300 refugees, second only to California.
In his letter, Abbott wrote that Texas has made “more than I could.”
Abbott argues that the state and its nonprofit organizations should instead focus on “those who are already here, including refugees, migrants and homeless people — all Texans”.
It is unclear how the letter Abbott may affect any pending cases of refugees.
Refugee groups have sharply criticized the Governor, a Republican. Ali al Sudani, Director of interfaith programs of the departments of greater Houston, said that some of the refugees flight to Texas will be moved or postponed. Al-Sudani settled in Houston, arrived from Iraq in 2009 and is now working on the resettlement of other refugees.
“It’s very disappointing and very sad news, and honestly, this is not the Texas that I know of,” said al-Sudani
A Dallas County judge clay Jenkins said that he had met with refugees who previously served as translators or assistants of American soldiers.
“We have people fleeing the violence, people helping us in the war on terror, and before they close the door,’ said Jenkins, a Democrat, the chief administrative officer of the County.
President Donald trump in September, announced that the Agency for resettlement must obtain written consent from local officials and officials of the state in any jurisdiction where they want to help the resettlement of refugees after June 2020. Trump and so reduced the allowed limit of refugees in the country at the 2020 financial year, reaching a historical low of 18 000. About 30 000 refugees were resettled in the United States during the previous fiscal year.
Governors in 42 other States said that they would agree to the admission of more refugees, according to the Lutheran immigration and refugees, which works with local agencies throughout the United States for refugee resettlement. Governors who have not participated in the elections, are natives of Alabama, Georgia, Hawaii, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina and Wyoming.
In several parts of the country, including in North Dakota and Tennessee , held a fierce debate about whether or not to make a decision about the resettlement of refugees in accordance with the Executive order. Many Republican governors are caught between a hard opponents of immigration, and several Christian evangelists who believe that assistance to refugees is a moral imperative.
A Federal judge on Wednesday heard arguments on request, agencies for resettlement, to prevent the property trump to ensure compliance.
Krish O’mara of Wignaraja, CEO of LIRS, said that the decision is “a devastating blow to the long-standing heritage of refugee resettlement in the state.” Local officials in Houston, Dallas and other cities will not be able to accept refugees because of the objections of the Governor.
“Some families are refugees who in desperation a few years waiting for reunification with his family will no longer be able to do that in the state of Texas,” she said.
Abbott has tried to stop refugees in 2015, stating that Texas will not welcome people from Syria after deadly attacks in Paris. At that time, the administration of former President Barack Obama continued to send refugees to Texas and other States, who led his opponents — the governors-Republicans.
Al Sudani of the Interfaith Department of greater Houston noted that even if the refugees are moving to another state, they can move freely within the United States wherever you wish.
“The very next day you can take a bus and arrive in Texas,” he concluded.