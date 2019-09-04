Texas Mass Shooter Seth Ator Reportedly Failed ‘Mental Health’ Background Check, Bought Weapon Via Loophole
Seth Ator, the alleged mass shooter accused of killing seven and wounding 22 on Saturday, was reportedly able to purchase his assault rifle through a loophole in gun laws.
But even after obtaining the rifle, police did nothing even as Ator, according to witness reports, proved himself a threat to commit violence. As the New York Post reported, a neighbor in Texas reported Ator to police just last month, after he threatened her with a rifle. But Ator’s residence, a shack with no heat or running water, also lacked a listed address and did not show up on global positioning systems, so the cops just gave up when they could not locate the suspect’s home.
The woman also said that Ator made a practice of sitting on the roof of his ramshackle house at night, shooting animals with a rifle. As an AlterNet report noted, scientific research has established a clear link between acts of animal cruelty and later acts of violence against human beings. Animal abusers, according to the research cited by AlterNet, “are five times as likely to also harm other humans.”
Ator’s mental health was “on a long spiral down,” FBI special agent Christopher Combs said, as quoted by CBS News, adding that the “strange” condition of Ator’s residence appeared to be a reflection of his mental state.
Loading…
Ator was fired from his job with an oil services company on the same day that he later went on his shooting rampage, and had actually called the FBI “tip line” after he was fired, ranting in the call about “some of the atrocities that he felt that he had gone through,” according to Combs. The firing was not sudden, the FBI agent said, explaining that Ator had been “in trouble” for some time.
Just 15 minutes after he placed his bizarre call to the FBI, Ator opened fire on a state trooper who pulled him over for a traffic stop after the suspect allegedly made a lane change without signaling. That incident marked the start of his rampage, which ended when police pursued Ator into a multiplex movie theater parking lot in Odessa, where officers fatally wounded him in a brief shootout, as The Inquisitr reported.