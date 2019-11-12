Texas shelter cat was put in ‘solitary confinement’ that he did not release other animals
At the animal shelter in Houston (TX), Friends For Life insulated cat named Quilty, closing him in the room after he repeatedly opened the door and released the other animals. This was reported on the page of the shelter at Facebook, writes TVRain.Ru.
This habit came from Quilty at a time when he lived with the previous owner and “released from the house of his friend, the dog.”
The employee of the shelter said that before “imprisonment” Quilty “organized chaos” in the office, letting the other cats out of the room. “One of the cats peed on the welcome Mat, the other in the donation box,” — said the employee. The CCTV cameras at the shelter found guilty Quilty, who unlocked the door. The employee told me that they tried different ways to deter Quilty, including we bought a special “children’s castle”, but the cat still managed to open the door.
“If someone is looking for a smart cat who gets along with dogs but not good with closed doors, we have someone who will suit you exactly,” he wrote in an orphanage.
Users of social networks called Quilty “political prisoner” and his placement in a “solitary confinement” — is unconstitutional. Posts with calls to let the cat began to publish under hastahane #FreeQuilty, #QuiltyNotGuilty and #NoMoreDoors, the orphanage also made a shirt with a picture Quilty.