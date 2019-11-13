Thai beauty recognized as the most beautiful girl of Asia (photo)
Following the tradition to name the most beautiful women and men in the world, the portal TCCAsia determined the winner of the title “the Most beautiful girl of Asia”. It this year was 22-year-old soloist with the South Korean girls group Blackpink Fox (ELISA) Manaban, writes resource Eoline.
Reportedly born in Thailand and now living in South Korea Manaban wins for the second year, this time she left behind a Japanese singer Sakura Miyawaki, which took second place.
Fox Manaban
In addition, she did not give a chance to a colleague on the music staff of the Korean Jenny Kim. The most famous female Chinese actress Angela Yang Ying (Angelababy), took fourth place.
Not done in the rating and no surprises, so, for example, the 16th place was taken by Israeli actress Gal gadot, familiar to viewers from the films “Batman vs. Superman. Dawn of justice”, “Wonder woman” and the film series “fast and furious”.
Group Blackpink
The newspaper reminds that last week the portal provided a list of the most handsome men in Asia, where the winner was a Chinese actor Xiao Zhan.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the American magazine People have traditionally named the “sexiest men alive”. In 2019 they became dark-skinned American singer, songwriter and actor John legend.
