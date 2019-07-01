Thailand’s plan to introduce compulsory insurance for tourists
Thai authorities plan to introduce compulsory insurance for foreign tourists. This was stated by General Secretary of the national Commission on insurance Thailand Suthiphon Themichigan, according to the Federal news Agency.
According to preliminary data, at the entry to Thailand at the passport control tourists will pay for insurance in the amount of about 20 baht (0.7 USD). The amount of coverage of the policy to be about 32 thousand dollars in the case of death and 16 thousand dollars in accident.
Compulsory insurance coverage plan to introduce in connection with the growth of tourist flow to the country. Currently under development framework. The document will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.
Earlier it was reported that Thailand has adopted a lawthat equates Smoking in the home to domestic violence. Effective ban will begin from August 20.