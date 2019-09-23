Than dangerous to life simulation of positive emotions
According to the researchers, employees of public sphere activities that I force myself to smile to customers and are trying to hide the feeling of irritation, you can put yourself at risk of intensive alcohol consumption after work.
A team of researchers from the University of Buffalo examined the drinking habits of the people, who usually work with the public, for example, caterers, nurses and teachers. They found that those who regularly faked a smile and suppressed negative emotions while performing professional duties, no drinking after work.
The study’s author, psychology Professor Alicia Grandey, says: “the more we have to control negative emotions at work, the less we are able to control alcohol consumption after work.”
At work, which is related to social activities, the level of salary is often tied to the manifestation of positive emotions and controlling negative feelings. Money gives people motivation to overcome the natural emotions, but doing it all day can be exhausting and damaging to the psyche, says the psychologist. After applying self-control at work, employees lose it when you drink alcoholic beverages at home.
In the study, researchers used data from a telephone interview with 1592 American workers. Questions were asked about how often they are faked or suppressed emotions, as well as how often and how much they drank after work. The researchers also analyzed how impulsive were the participants of the experiment.
Researchers found that overall, those respondents who worked with the public, after work, drank more than employees of other fields. In addition, they found that the relationship between the imitation of emotions and a drink after work was stronger among more impulsive people.
Experts summarize that employers should use the results of this study to develop new ideas to create a healthier working environment.