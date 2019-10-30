Than snacking at work, said nutritionist
Too long breaks in food cause problems with the gastrointestinal tract and weight gain. So say experts of the Federal research center for nutrition and biotechnology — they suggest to stock up on the snack. If it is not possible to go out to eat — eat on the job. The dietician will explain what are the consequences of long breaks in the food.
“There are three times a day is an outdated rule. Today, after all the human gastrointestinal tract and hormonal system of the person becomes clear that a long break in food for the body is stress. If your stomach is not received food for 4 hours, its walls begin to contract, secreted hydrochloric acid, which irritates the mucous membranes, which eventually leads to gastritis and peptic ulcer disease”.
Than snacking?
“It is better to prepare the container that you will be eating three small meals between the main. Business centers and production rarely seen in the sale of healthy food. A great option is always stewed vegetables, salad of fresh vegetables and greens, fruit, nuts. You can walk to the nearest store and buy a small package of yogurt or unsweetened yogurt is also a great snack. In addition, low physical activity only will increase efficiency”.
Also, the nutritionist added that the most harmful snacks are muffins and cookies — they do not give satiety, and favor, but raise blood sugar. If you want sweet, it is best to keep in stock a dark chocolate bar and eat a few slices.