Than swimming in the ocean can be dangerous for the skin: new study
Swimming in the ocean may not be as useful as we thought earlier. American researchers report that when we swim in the ocean on our skin changes the population of bacteria that potentially increases the risk of infection of skin and ear infections, and gastrointestinal and respiratory diseases.
The experts have collected samples of skin bacteria from the feet of nine people at three stages: before they made the 10-minute swim in the ocean; after they’re completely dry air, as well as after 6 and 24 hours after swimming.
Before swimming, all participants were discovered by different communities of bacteria skin (the skin microbiome) from each other. But after swimming in all subjects of the communities of microorganisms were similar in composition, but differed from the communities of bacteria to swimming.
After 6 hours of sailing the microbiomes of the skin of the participants began to return to the state prior to swimming, and finally returned to its original state after 24 hours. The result of this study were presented at the annual meeting of the American society for Microbiology in San Francisco.
“Our data demonstrate for the first time that the impact of water in the ocean can change the diversity and composition of the microbiome of human skin. During the voyage the resident microflora of the skin is washed off, while oceanic bacteria deposited on the skin,” says the study’s lead author Marisa Chattman Nielsen, Ph. D. at the University of California.
One very interesting finding of the scientists was the fact that each participant of the experiment after swimming in the skin was discovered a genus of bacteria Vibrio. The Vibrio genus includes bacteria that cause cholera. After 6 hours of swimming bacteria Vibrio was still present on the skin of most participants, but 24 hours after the voyage, they were discovered only one participant of the study.
“While many Vibrio bacteria are not pathogenic, the fact that we found them on the skin after swimming, shows that pathogenic Vibrio species can potentially persist on the skin even on land,” says the author of the study.
The expert stressed that the skin is the first line of defense of the organism from contaminated water. The microbiome of human skin plays an important role in the functioning of the immune system and protection from pathogenic microbes.