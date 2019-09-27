Than the strengthening of the hryvnia is hurting the economy of Ukraine
With the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian hryvnia appreciated against the US dollar by 13%. According to this indicator, the national currency of Ukraine in 2019 has become a world leader.
The main reasons for strengthening the hryvnia are:
— receipt of foreign currency from non-residents, which in 2019 bought Ukrainian bonds internal state loan (government bonds) for $3.5 billion to Invest in government bonds motivates them high returns, which is tied to the high rate of refinancing of the national Bank of Ukraine (from September, it is equal to 16.5 %). Accordingly, before you buy t-bills, foreigners traded in the interbank market of Ukraine the hryvnia currency. This caused an excess of currency and the strengthening of the hryvnia.
— insufficient rates of foreclosure by the national Bank on the interbank market of excess currency from non-residents that do not meet the full demand for the local currency.
— farmers and Steelworkers, who sought to take advantage of temporary increases in international prices for iron ore, grain and oil, have boosted export volumes. Accordingly increased and the volume of foreign currency revenues into the country.
the increased inflow of foreign currency from Ukrainian workers and IT outsourcing companies that execute orders for foreign companies. In January-may 2019 the growth of private remittances to Ukraine grew by 30% to $4.5 billion And the growth of foreign exchange earnings for six months from the export of IT services, according to the state statistics service, decreased by 12% to $1.13 billion
The result of a combination of these factors illustrated in the graph of the dynamics of US dollar rate against the hryvnia in 2019.
What is the growth of the hryvnia is hurting the economy?
The strengthening of the hryvnia makes cheap imports to Ukraine and expensive to export our products to other countries.
That is why in a global economy, which is part of Ukraine, developed countries trying to restrain the appreciation of their currencies against the currencies of major competitor countries.
So, the US President Donald trump has repeatedly demanded that the Federal reserve system (the fed) lowering interest rates, which would weaken the dollar. The strong dollar policy, according to the President of the United States, hurting big exporting companies.
The strengthening of the hryvnia also disrupts plans for filling the state budget in the first half of 2019, revenues from import VAT (one of the main sources of filling the budget) was 12% lower than planned.
In addition, the strengthening of the hryvnia and the revival of consumer confidence of Ukrainians affects the trade balance. As imports became cheaper and exports more expensive, for the six months 2019 negative trade balance was $1.6 billion, an Increase of almost two times compared to the same period of 2018.
That is, in monetary terms, Ukraine in January-February exported goods for us $1.6 billion less than it imported.
The strengthening of the hryvnia also limits the ability of Ukrainian exporters to respond quickly to the drop in international prices for raw materials.
In particular, at the end of the second quarter on world markets began to decline prices of key export products of Ukraine: ore and metals, grain and sunflower oil. Accordingly, due to the strong hryvnia our exporters lose out to competitors prices.
So, in July the world prices of iron ore reached a peak of $120 per ton. But then began a rapid decline. On 23 September, the price of iron ore decreased by 22% compared to the July peak. For the six months Ukraine exported ore at $2.2 billion, or 28% more compared to the same period in 2018, it is due to the sharp rise in prices.
Down went the prices on steel and rolled steel. Exports of steel — a key export for Ukraine. For six months, Ukrainian companies sold ferrous metals and products from them $6.4 billion.
The supply of grain to international markets — the second article of export income in Ukraine. The results 2018/2019 marketing year Ukraine has set a record for the export of grain. And for half a year 2019, Ukrainian companies exported grain for $5.15 billion, up 44% from the same period.
The record was set thanks to the growth in physical volumes, which helped to compensate for falling prices. According to Agrochart, in the Black sea region wheat prices are down for just 2019 and the corn came down in July.
Vegetable fat Ukraine exports more than iron ore — $2.8 billion for the six months 2019 in terms of money. We are talking, primarily, about oil, where Ukraine ranks first in the world in production and export.
During the year, prices for Ukrainian sunflower oil is actively growing: 17% in January. But in August went down sharply and on September 23 the fall in comparison with August was 6%. In 2018, the price of sunflower oil has also been falling since July. Thus a fall in 2019 can be caused by a seasonal factor — the beginning of the harvest of sunflower in Ukraine.
Thus, Ukraine was in a situation when so desirable for consumers, the strengthening of the hryvnia is a threat to the growth of the economy and the state budget.