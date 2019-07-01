Than tooth gnashing is harmful to the human body
Doctors from Germany, shared information about the latest research in the field of dentistry. According to experts, the phenomenon of teeth grinding can be dangerous.
Tooth gnashing is not uncommon for people seemingly do not have any health problems. Also, and this habit often seems inconsequential issue. However, this is not so, believe the researchers, this phenomenon can seriously harm your health. Non-disease dental bruxism affects both the teeth and the chewing muscles and temporomandibular joints. German society for dentistry, analyzing the problem of bruxism, as grinding call professionals-doctors. While the exact answer to it there is no reason, it can be stressful and sleep disorders, bad habits like Smoking or Hobbies alcoholism, excessive doses of caffeine. In addition, because of the rattle can be side effects when taking certain medications and genetics.
At the same time because of bruxism the teeth are in place abrasion lose the protective substance, whereby the enamel may be destroyed and the teeth become too sensitive. Well as serious damage observed in the tooth pocket possible bacterial inflammation and loss of teeth.
It is also a consequence of unhealthy habits can be facial pain caused by strong tension of the masticatory muscles. Often marked by dysfunction of the jaw joints and even blocking them in extremely difficult cases. With age, the problem becomes even more critical because the sooner people will be working on a solution, turning to the professionals, the better.