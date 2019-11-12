Than versus then: what is the difference and how to properly use these words
They may sound and look similar, but these two words have two totally different meanings.
This is a classical puzzle game: when to use “then” and when “than”. Even the most confident English speakers who boast that they know the difference between “affect” and “effect”, fall into the traps of these tricky four letter words.
You might ask why the inventors of the English language created two words that are so sinfully similar to each other? Technically they didn’t. “Then” and “than” it was the same word in middle English, but in the end it turned into are two different words.
Although we can’t go back to interchangeable use of these words, we can once and for all to eliminate confusion between them. Publishing Reader’s Digest explained what is the real difference between then and than, and when you should use each of them?
What is the difference between “then” and “than”?
For a start, “then” and “than” are two different words. “Than” is usually used to compare things, while “then” refers to time. Because they are written and pronounced almost the same, many do not realize that these two words have different meanings and are one of the many homophones that people are always confusing.
Although we can often decipher the meaning of a sentence, where they accidentally used “then” when needed “than” (and we may not even notice the error).
When you need to use “then”?
According to the dictionary Merriam Webster, whenever you talk about a time you should use that word. One of the most common ways of usage is a reference to a specific point in time.
At the moment:
- I will see you then.
At the time:
- Back then, things were simpler.
Another common way to use this word is when you’re discussing the order of events. For example, when we tell stories, we usually start with the description of the first things and then use the word to associate each piece of the narrative. The same is true for the explanations of the steps in the set of instructions, a sequence of series and numerical order.
Shortly after/in the following order:
- I went to bed, then woke up.
Next in order of position, narration, or enumeration / next in the series:
- I buckled my seatbelt and then turned on the ignition.
- First comes one, then comes two.
- We start by singing the first verse of the song, then we sing the chorus.
You can also use “then” to indicate the advanced (additionally) or “except” (other than).
In addition/besides:
- She has so much to worry about at home, and then there’s the stress of work.
Then is also used to describe a consistent relationship between two things — cause and effect. In this case we will use the sentence structure “if…then”.
As a consequence:
- If your phone runs out of battery, then it needs to be charged.
- If you don’t like chocolate, then you should try vanilla.
In addition, you can use it to draw conclusions, to compensate for what has just been said, or to indicate something that is based on the previous statement.
In this case:
- If you feel strongly about being a vegetarian, then you should not eat meat.
In accordance with this/is used to emphasize the conclusion:
- You’re too tired to stay awake late, then.
Used after “but” to contradict the previous point of view:
- He didn’t get the job, but then he never really wanted the job anyway.
We can conclude/as a way to sum up the conversation:
- The research supports the hypothesis, then.
- The research, then, supports the hypothesis.
You can even use it as an adjective to describe the state of a person at some point of time.
Referring to someone’s existing/belonging to a specified time:
- The then-president, George Washington.
When you should use “than”?
This compound as “and” or “but”, which usually connects two nouns. When you do a comparison or draw a contrast between two different things, you have to use the word “than”.
Comparison:
- My brother is taller than me.
- I like chocolate more than vanilla.
Easy, right? Another technique that you need to remember when you have to use, than search for words like “other”, “rather”, “less” or “more”. Because these words are often used in comparisons, than usually follows them in sentences.
Other:
- Other than snow days, I don’t like anything about winter.
Rather:
- Rather than sitting in traffic, I will just take the train.
Less:
- After less than five minutes, she was bored of history class.
More:
- The child wanted a puppy more than anything else in the world.
Now that you know all this, actually not so difficult to distinguish between these two words. Just don’t forget to use than when you compare, and then, when you indicate time.