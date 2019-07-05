Thank Kaminska admitted that he went to the monastery after the divorce

Famous Ukrainian singer Fame Kaminska admitted that he went to the monastery after the official divorce with her husband, a plastic surgeon Edgar Kaminsky.

Слава Каминская призналась, что ушла в монастырь после развода

In particular, Kaminska went to the Holy Dormition Odessa Patriarchal monastery — Orthodox monastery of the assumption of the blessed virgin Mary in the Odessa diocese. She first showed a sign that clearly shows the name.

Later, the singer went inside and showed how everything looks. Even boasted that on the table stood a raspberry.

“I’m in a monastery in Odessa. It was an incredible place. Yes, I went to the monastery,” admitted Kaminska.

Remarkably, in the monastery she went without makeup and in simple clothes. Inside of a hotel for pilgrims, she showed the luxurious interior.

