Thank Kaminska admitted that he went to the monastery after the divorce
July 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Famous Ukrainian singer Fame Kaminska admitted that he went to the monastery after the official divorce with her husband, a plastic surgeon Edgar Kaminsky.
In particular, Kaminska went to the Holy Dormition Odessa Patriarchal monastery — Orthodox monastery of the assumption of the blessed virgin Mary in the Odessa diocese. She first showed a sign that clearly shows the name.
Later, the singer went inside and showed how everything looks. Even boasted that on the table stood a raspberry.
“I’m in a monastery in Odessa. It was an incredible place. Yes, I went to the monastery,” admitted Kaminska.
Remarkably, in the monastery she went without makeup and in simple clothes. Inside of a hotel for pilgrims, she showed the luxurious interior.