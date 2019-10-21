Thank Kaminska after the divorce, twisted new novel
Member of the group “Neangely” Glory Kaminska, who divorced her husband Edgar Kaminsky after five years of marriage, twisted new novel. The singer is happily in a relationship but in no hurry to name his Deputy. She believes that “happiness loves silence”.
“In a relationship. As my colleague, happiness love peace”, — told the ITAR-TASS in an interview “the high life”.
Fame does not exclude that will marry again. But promises not to stand next to a man who is no good for her.
“If I have a man who will not be good for me, it will be the fifth and sixth”, — says the singer.
With Edgar she maintains relationships, communicates exclusively for children. Son Leon and daughter Laura reside with the mother. But Edgar spends time with them, takes the children to her. Thank just glad the relationship of father and children. She admitted that now can not understand why Edgar decided to terminate their marriage. Glory says that she’d never ruin a family which has children.
“I still don’t know why we broke up. I don’t know, maybe another, and another. I’m not implying anything, but I really don’t know why we broke up. The initiative was, of course, it. Well I as a mother could part with her husband. Even then, when I’m not happy, I’m a mother, I have children and I would never have done. And I may be a little older and wiser, and someone young and I want to walk, but once it comes to mind”, — frankly said Kaminska.
Singer suggests that her husband didn’t like the fact that it all had an opinion, often disagreed with him.
Recently the Glory of intrigued followers and photo in wedding dress. Members suggested that the singer gathered again married. And at the wedding of friends the singer recovered from bandmates Victoria the bride’s bouquet.
We will remind, in the summer of Fame has had an exciting vacation on a yacht with friends.
This singer is no longer hiding an affair with a young sound-producer Egor Gleb. In an interview with the star first spoke about how they were born, the new feelings and relationship with her lover.
